Task force imposes travel ban for passengers from Korea

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III on Wednesday said the Inter Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF EID) resolved to impose travel restrictions for passengers from North Gyeongsang Province, South Korea including Daegu City and Cheongdo County, effective immediately.

"Yes, hindi na po pwede pumunta sa Korea (going to Korea is prohibited) and our policy is consistent with regard to China, Hong Kong, and Macau. We're applying the same policy," Duque said in a press briefing at the Department of Health's main office.

According to the IATF EID agreement on the travel restriction, Filipinos and their foreign spouses or children, and holders of permanent resident and diplomatic visas will be allowed entry subject to existing screening and quarantine protocols.

The task force said the travel restriction will be reviewed and re evaluated within the next 48 hours based on new developments.

The task force has also agreed to temporarily suspend any travel to South Korea.

"Only permanent residents of South Korea, Filipinos leaving for study, and overseas Filipino workers returning for work will be allowed provided that they sign a written declaration acknowledging the risks involved which will be complemented with a health advisory pamphlet," Duque said.

Duque added the travel restriction agreement will be under assessment both risk assessment and impact assessment to identify any need for expansion of the travel ban to keep Filipinos from being affected by the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid 2019) in Korea.

"Suffice it to say that now there are 1,170 plus Covid 19 positive cases in South Korea with 11 deaths," he said.

SOURCE : PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY