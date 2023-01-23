Task Force-Davao nabs 283 for illegal drug offenses

DAVAO CITY: At least 283 individuals were apprehended for illegal drug offenses from July last year to Jan. 17 this year in various border control points of the city, the Task Force-Davao (TFD) said.

In a statement Monday, TFD commander, Col. Darren Comia, said they seized some 919.8 grams of shabu and 2,149.58 grams of marijuana worth of PHP16.5 million.

TFD also caught 57 individuals for possession of 114 units of illegal firearms, including 108 hand guns and six long firearms.

“Usually caught with drugs are in Lasang border control point, while arrested for firearms and other stuff are usually in Sirawan checkpoint,” Comia said.

Meanwhile, at least 26 persons in possession of 17,260 reams of illegal cigarettes with an estimated value of PHP6.4 million were also arrested, he said.

In addition, TFD also apprehended two individuals for violating the Anti-Bomb Joke Law (Presidential Decree No. 1727 and Davao City EO No. 23, Series of 2021, Section 3) and seven for qualified theft.

Comia assured the residents the task force will continue strengthening the city’s border control points for improved safety and security.

“We have to strengthen our border control points so that no illegal things/activities can enter Davao City,” he said.

He also urged the residents to embrace the "culture of security" by reporting suspicious individuals and objects in their vicinity.

Source: Philippines News Agency