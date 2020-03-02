Tarsier released back to the wild in NoCot

A tarsier (Tarsius syrichta) has been released back to its natural habitat after it was turned over to environmental officials in Pikit, North Cotabato province, officials said Monday.

Officials of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR 12) freed the tiny primate Saturday after it was found to be healthy, according to Badjury Mustapha, the community environment and natural resources officer (CENRO) of Midsayap, North Cotabato whose area covers Pikit town.

Murshid Guiaman, a concerned citizen from Barangay Poblacion 2, Pikit, turned over the tarsier to DENR personnel in Midsayap last Thursday, hours after he took it from a group of children who were playing with the primate. He posted the photos of the tarsier in social media and was told to hand it over to the DENR.

I saved it from the kids because I know the tarsier is an endangered species, Guiaman said in the vernacular.

Mustapha lauded Guiaman and his CENRO personnel for their coordination and immediate action to save the primate.

Everyone has a role to play to save our wildlife species. The incident is a manifestation that the area is still rich in biodiversity, Mustapha said.

Since the tarsier appeared to be in a good condition, it was released back to the wild through the joint efforts of Guiaman, DENR 12, CENRO Midsayap, and Pikit village officials.

DENR also advised the public not to capture or harm any wildlife species and let them live in their natural habitat, particularly the endangered ones.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY