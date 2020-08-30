Tarlac’s coronavirus tally rises to 188

Confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in this province on Sunday rose to 188 with the addition of seven new infections as confirmed by the Department of Health (DOH).

The Tarlac Covid-19 Task Force, in its report as of 10 a.m. said that all the new cases have history of contact with infected patients.

Six of the new confirmed Covid-19 cases are from this city, including a 41-year-old male call center agent and a 32-year-old male cook.

The other one is from San Manuel town who is a 30-year-old female health care worker.

The province also has three new recoveries, bringing to 91 the patients who have won their battle against the disease.

The three new recoveries include an 11-month-old girl from Barangay Salcedo in San Manuel town.

The task force also said that the number of active cases in the province is now 89 while the number of deaths remained at 11.

Governor Susan Yap reiterated her reminder to Tarlaqueños to observe the minimum health standards in order to prevent the spread of the dreaded virus.

Source: Philippines News Agency