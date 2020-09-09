Tarlac’s coronavirus tally rises by 4 to 232

Four new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), including a health worker, were reported in this province as confirmed by the Department of Health (DOH) on Wednesday.

This brought the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province to 232, with 96 on active status.

The Tarlac Covid-19 Task Force said a 31-year-old male health worker from Barangay San Vicente, this city, experienced Covid-19 symptoms and was admitted to a private hospital here on Sept. 7. He underwent a swab test on the same day and the result came out positive.

The patient is presently quarantined at the National Government Administrative Center, New Clark City in Capas.

Two other cases are both seafarers — a 42-year-old male from Barangay Matatalaib, this city and a 29-year-old male from Barangay Santiago, Concepcion.

Another is a 53-year-old male painter from Barangay Lourdes, Bamban. He was swabbed on Sept. 5 and the positive result came out the next day.

The task force said the patient is asymptomatic and is presently quarantined at the National Government Administrative Center in Capas.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old male from Barangay Santiago, Concepcion recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 126.

The total number of deaths, on the other hand, remained at 13.

Stocks, peso weaken on Covid-19, US-China concerns

Concerns on the progress of studies on coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines ended the Philippine Stock Exchange index’ (PSEi) four-day rally Wednesday, while the peso weakened against the US dollar.

After rising to the 6,000-level a day ago, the main equities index shed 1.68 percent, or 101.19 points, to 5,932.84 points.

This finish was tracked by all the other counters, with All Shares down by 1.17 percent, or 42.02 points, to 3,562.56 points.

Property registered the biggest drop with 2.82 percent and was trailed by Financials, 1.89 percent; Mining and Oil, 1.28 percent; Holding Firms, 1.19 percent; Services,0.84 percent; and Industrial, 0.77 percent.

Volume was low at 838.18 million shares amounting to PHP5.10 billion.

Losers surpassed gainers at 118 to 73, while 48 shares were unchanged.

“Philippine shares fell as concerns arose regarding the progress on the development of one of the vaccine candidates,” Luis Limlingan, Regina Capital Development Corporation head of sales, said.

News reports said AstraZeneca suspended the late-stage trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate after one of the trial participants developed an unexplained illness.

Aside from this report, Limlingan said another correction in the Nasdaq composite index affected the S&P 500, which posted its worst three-day drop in months.

Other risk-off factors are the US-China tension and the drop in the international prices of oil to its lowest since last June due to demand issues because of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the local currency finished the day at 48.66 from 48.56 a day ago.

It opened the day little changed at 48.63 from 48.65 start in the previous day.

It traded between 48.66 and 48.585, resulting in an average of 48.615.

Volume totaled to USD584.9 million, lower than the previous day’s USD687.37 million.

