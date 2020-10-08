Tarlac logs 32 Covid-19 recoveries, the highest in one day

A total of 32 patients was reported to have beaten coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Thursday, the highest recorded number of recoveries in a single day since the pandemic affected this province.

This brought the total number of recoveries to 306, with the active cases sliding down to 198.

The Tarlac Covid-19 Task Force said the newly recovered patients came from this city (15), Concepcion (11), and Pura and Camiling (three each).

However, the task force also said a 62-year-old man from Barangay Matatalaib here succumbed to the disease, bringing the total death toll to 23.

Meanwhile, six new confirmed cases were reported, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to 527.

The task force said the new cases are two each from Concepcion and Clemente, and one each from Moncada and this city.

City Mayor Cristy Angeles has again ordered disinfection in all rural health units and villages, particularly in areas with Covid-19 cases.

Angeles said the move is just one of the safety measures being implemented by the city government.

“Prayoridad ko na masiguro ang kaligtasan ng publiko sa banta ng Covid-19 (It is my priority to ensure the health of the public from the threat of Covid-190,” she said in a statement.

Source: Philippines News Agency