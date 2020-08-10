Tarlac logs 3 new Covid-19 cases, one recovery

Three new confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases, all with history of exposure to infected patients, were reported on Monday in this province.

The patients were separately tested for the virus on Aug. 7 and their positive results came out on Sunday, August 9.

The Tarlac Covid-19 Task Force said one of the three new coronavirus patients is a 59-year-old male from Barangay Anupul, Bamban town, who was swabbed by the Tarlac Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit. He is now confined at the Tarlac Provincial Hospital.

The second case is a 58-year-old female health worker from Barangay Lapaz, Bamban, who is confined in a hospital in this city.

The third patient is a 32-year-old female from Barangay Aranguren, Capas, who is confined at the National Government Administrative Center in New Clark City, Capas.

The new cases brought to 119 the Covid-19 tally of Tarlac province, out of which 62 are active.

Meanwhile, the task force also reported that a 31-year-old male from Barangay Cutcuti, Capas has overcome the dreaded disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49.

The number of deaths remained at 11.

Governor Susan Yap appealed anew to her constituents to strictly follow the health protocols to arrest the contagion of coronavirus.

“Stay home and stay safe,” she said.

Source : Philippines News Agency