Tarlac LGUs backs BCDA to convert landfill into industrial zone

MANILA: The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said on Thursday it has secured the support of the local government units (LGUs) in Tarlac to convert the Kalangitan sanitary landfill in Capas into an industrial zone as part of the development of the New Clark City (NCC). In a statement, the BCDA said its president and chief executive officer Joshua Bingcang met with Tarlac LGUs, including Governor Susan Yap, Vice Governor Carlito David, and Board Members Joy Gilbert Lamorena and Henry Cruz, as well as Capas Mayor Roseller Rodriguez last May 29 and June 5, wherein the impending contract expiration of Metro Clark Waste Management Corp.'s (MCWMC) for the Kalangitan sanitary landfill was discussed. Bingcang laid out the BCDA's plan to redevelop the 100-hectare parcel of land where the Kalangitan sanitary landfill is located. 'The 100-hectare landfill area will be rezoned under our New Clark City Master Development Plan. We estimate about 30,000 jobs to be generated from the industrial redevelopme nt of the area,' he said. According to the BCDA, the contract with MCWMC for the landfill will expire on Oct. 9, 2024, with no possibility for extensions. In an earlier statement, the BCDA said the sanitary landfill is no longer consistent with the government's vision of transforming the NCC into a premier and tourism destination. In the BCDA's district map for the NCC, the Kalangitan landfill is now part of the NCC's South Gate. Projects within the South Gate include a 100-hectare industrial estate and a solar farm. During the meeting, Yap and Rodriguez welcomed the BCDA's plan to convert the current landfill to an industrial zone. The BCDA and the Tarlac provincial government also discussed initiatives to modernize the solid waste management services in the province. BCDA vice president Ken Peralta told the Philippine News Agency in a message Thursday that the NCC will no longer host a sanitary landfill as it will be moving to waste-to-energy technology. In a previous media interview, BCDA chairman Delfin Lorenzana allayed fears of a looming garbage crisis in Central Luzon with the closure of the Kalangitan landfill in October. He said there are three other sanitary landfills in Region 3, mostly in Pampanga, that can accommodate the capacity from Kalangitan landfill. These facilities have a total of 11,000 metric tons capacity per day, which include the Eco Protect Management Corp. at 2,500 MT; the facility of Florida Blanca Enviro Park Project Corp., with 3,500 MT; and the materials recovery facility recently opened by Prime Integrated Waste Solutions Inc., with a capacity of 5,000 MT. Lorenzana said the combined capacity of the three facilities can accommodate the average daily capacity of Metro Clark at 2,500 MT. Source: Philippines News Agency