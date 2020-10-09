Tarlac City ramps up efforts to curb Covid-19 spread

The city government here is stepping up the implementation of health and safety measures as part of the continuing fight against the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) as four cases were reported on Friday.

Mayor Cristy Angeles ordered the Public Order and Safety Office to strictly enforce the city ordinance that requires the wearing of face mask and face shield in all public places.

Under the ordinance, any person who fails to wear a face mask and face shield outside their residence shall pay PHP500 up to PHP5,000 or face six-month imprisonment.

Likewise, any establishment that allows inside a person not wearing face mask and face shield will pay a fine of PHP3,000 or face cancellation of business permit.

The mayor asked every Tarlaqueño to cooperate in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Based on the report of the Tarlac Covid-19 Task Force on Friday, there are six new confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province, four of them from this city and one each from Bamban and Mayantoc.

This brought the total number of cases in the province to 533, out of which 199 are on active status.

The task force also said that five patients in the province have recovered from the disease — four from this city and one from Concepcion.

As a result, the total number of recoveries rose to 311.

Meanwhile, the total number of deaths in the province remained at 23.

