Targeting 8,215 Adolescents for HPV Vaccination

Urdaneta City – The city government of Urdaneta, Pangasinan, has set a goal to vaccinate 8,215 female adolescents and teenage mothers against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) as part of its effort to combat cervical cancer. In a phone interview on Thursday, Glen Ramos, public affairs head of the Department of Health-Center for Health Development in the Ilocos Region (DOH-CHD-1), emphasized the importance of awareness and vaccination services.

According to Philippines News Agency, cervical cancer, the second most common cancer affecting women in the Philippines, leads to an estimated 7,277 new cases and 3,807 deaths annually. He underscored that cervical cancer is a vaccine-preventable disease, and achieving a 90 percent vaccination rate among the female population before age 15 is crucial for its elimination. The city is intensifying its school-based immunization programs to reach this goal. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment can cure cervical cancer. Free HPV vaccines are available at health centers in Urdaneta City for eligible female residents.