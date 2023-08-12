TANJUNG LANGSAT LANDFILL TEMPORAILY CLOSED DUE TO FIRE

The Pasir Gudang City Council (MBPG) has issued a notice of temporary closure of the Tanjung Langsat Landfill (TPSTL) near here following a fire at the site yesterday.

MBPG, in a statement to Bernama, said the notice for the two-week closure, effective yesterday, was issued to SWCorp and the management of Seelong Sanitary Landfill.

It said the fire, which affected 3.24 hectares of the landfill, had been brought under control.

However, due to the wind factor, there is still fire at some parts and extinguishing operations are ongoing, it said, adding that the operation will continue until midnight every day until the fire is completely doused.

Meanwhile, Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer I Sharol Suboh, when contacted, said the extinguishing operation continued today with the help of MBPG.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency