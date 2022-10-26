Tanjay City gov’t employee nabbed with shabu

A Tanjay City government utility worker, who is a son of an incumbent councilor, was arrested early Tuesday by anti-illegal drugs operatives at his house during the service of a search warrant.

A report from the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) identified the suspect as Neil June Café Manso, 37, of Barangay 4.

City police chief Lt. Col. Ronoel Fungo said a team led by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in the province arrested Manso following the recovery of eight plastic sachets containing suspected shabu from his home.

The suspected shabu weighed around 10 grams with an estimated street value of PHP68,000.

Fungo said Manso is considered a “high-value individual” on the police’s list of suspected drug personalities.

The anti-narcotics operation was carried out by virtue of a search warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 43 in San Jose, Negros Oriental.

The suspect is now detained at the lock-up facility of the Tanjay police pending the filing of charges against him for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act

Source: Philippines News Agency