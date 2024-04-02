TAMU DESA PROJECT IN SABAH, SARAWAK TO KICK OFF IN APRIL – RAMANAN

KUALA LUMPUR, The Tamu Desa project in the rural areas of Sabah and Sarawak is set to kick off this April, said Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) Deputy Minister Datuk Ramanan Ramakrishnan. He said the project with UDA Holding as the implementing agency aims to construct and enhance business facilities and entrepreneurial infrastructure in rural areas across both states. 'KUSKOP is presently engaged in discussions with the governments of both states, particularly at the local authority level, to gather proposals regarding the scope and appropriate locations for the project. "This programme is anticipated to begin after Hari Raya Aidilfitri," he said during oral question and answer session in the Dewan Negara today, in response to Senator Pele Peter Tinggoms supplementary question regarding the government's initiatives to empower rural entrepreneurs, particularly in Sabah and Sarawak. In addition, Ramanan said Minister Ewon Benedick is actively reinforcing and formulating diverse programm es in rural areas through the Entrepreneur Development and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Council (MPUPK). The Tamu Desa project is Ewon's initiative aimed at enhancing the infrastructure requirements of small traders and hawkers in rural areas, thereby enabling them to access better facilities. Source: BERNAMA News Agency