Taiwan university develops new ‘cheaper’ tumor treatment for pets

ANKARA: A Taiwanese university claims to have developed a new medicine that could lower the cost of treating tumors in pets, local media reported on Wednesday. The medicine, named PCD-17, was developed by the National Chung Hsing University and can be given orally at home to pets diagnosed with tumors, Taiwan Plus reported, which also posted a video on X. Taiwan has 3 million registered pets. However, there is no universal animal health care system, which costs owners "a good deal of money" if their pets become ill, particularly with tumors. The cost of tumor removal surgery in Taiwan ranges between USD635 and USD1,270, the daily said, citing local veterinarian Wang Hsien-chi. The new treatment cuts the costs of visiting veterinarians as well as conducting medical tests. The PCD-17, which has the potential to simplify and reduce cancer treatment costs, is still undergoing clinical trials. In 2010, Taiwan opened Asia's first animal cancer research center at National Taiwan University in Taipei. Its res earch focused on cancers in animals, particularly cats and dogs. Source: Philippines News Agency