Taiwan to evaluate visa-free extension for PH

MANILA: Taiwan is set to reevaluate its visa-free entry privilege for Philippine passport holders as the program expires on July 31, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Manila said Friday.

The visa-exempt entry scheme for Filipinos resumed on Sept. 29, 2022 and will be in place until July 31, 2023.

“We examine this every year. Official announcement will be released once the decision is made but so far, no official notice yet,” TECO said.

The statement came as Taipei intensifies efforts to attract more Filipinos to visit Taiwan, with its tourism bureau making the Philippines its first stop for a 16-country tour this month.

The Taiwanese delegation seeks to boost cooperation between operators from both sides through Travel Marts and Travel Product Briefings so that Filipino travelers can find out more about other travel spots in Taiwan.

Since Taiwan lifted entry restrictions on Oct. 13, 2022, TECO said the number of its Filipino visitors reached 29,831 in 2022, up by 224.85 percent from 9,183 visitors in 2021.

Source: Philippines News Agency