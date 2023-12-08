Taiwan Reports Chinese Balloon Sighting Near Its Waters

Taiwan - Taiwan's Defense Ministry reported on Friday the detection of a balloon from China over waters close to the island. The sighting occurred on Thursday, raising concerns given the ongoing tensions between Taiwan and China.

According to Philippines News Agency, The ministry stated that the balloon was found at an altitude of approximately 3,658 meters and crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, 101 nautical miles southwest of Keelung city in northern Taiwan. The balloon later headed east and disappeared from the radar. This incident comes amid China's consistent stance of not recognizing the median line or Taiwan's air defense zone. Taiwan, which has maintained its independence since 1949, continues to assert its sovereignty in the face of Chinese claims. In addition to the balloon sighting, Taiwan's Defense Ministry also reported detecting 26 Chinese aircraft and 10 naval vessels around Taiwan on Friday, further highlighting the heightened military activity in the region.