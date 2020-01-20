Tail-end of cold front, monsoon to bring rains Monday

The tail-end of a cold front will bring cloudy skies with scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms in the Samar provinces on Monday.

In its 4 a.m. forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the tail-end of a cold front will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms in the rest of Visayas.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon (amihan) will bring isolated light rains in the Cagayan Valley, Cordillera, Calabarzon, and Bicol regions, as well as Aurora, the Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, and Romblon.

Metro Manila, the Ilocos region, and the rest of Central Luzon will have cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Palawan and the island of Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 22C to 30C; Tagaytay City, 22C to 29C; Baguio City, 13C to 24C; Metro Cebu, 25C to 31C; and Metro Davao, 24C to 33C.

Source: Philippines News Agency