Tail-end of cold front, ITCZ to bring rains Friday

Rains will pour over some parts of the country on Friday due to two weather systems.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the tail-end of a cold front (TECF) is affecting Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas while the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) is affecting southern Mindanao.

The TECF will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over the Bicol and Eastern Visayas regions and the provinces of Quezon, Marinduque, and Oriental Mindoro.

Meanwhile, the Davao region, Soccskargen, Maguindanao, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi will have cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms caused by the ITCZ.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Manila, Ifugao, and Aurora will have cloudy skies and scattered rains caused by the northeast monsoon (amihan).

Palawan and the rest of the Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon.

Northern Luzon and sections of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and the Visayas will have strong winds from the northeast with rough coastal waters from the seaboards.

Metro Manila's temperature will range from 23 degrees to 31 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City, 20 degrees to 29 degrees Celsius; Baguio City, 12 degrees to 25 degrees Celsius; Lipa City, 23 degrees to 29 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu, 24 degrees to 31 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao, 23 degrees to 29 degrees Celsius.

Source: Philippines News Agency