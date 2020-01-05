Tail-end of cold front affects parts of Luzon, Visayas

The tail-end of a cold front (TECF) will be affecting southern Luzon and eastern Visayas while northeast monsoon will be affecting the rest of Luzon, the weather bureau said on Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Bicol Region, Romblon and Marinduque will experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms due to TECF.

The weather bureau warned residents that possible flash floods or landslides in high risk areas may occur during severe thunderstorms.

Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora and Quezon will also experience cloudy skies with scattered light rains due northeast monsoon.

Palawan and the rest of Visayas and Mindanao will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will experience partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to northeast monsoon.

The forecast wind speed in northern Luzon and eastern sections of central and southern Luzon, and Visayas is strong and the rest of the country is moderate to strong while the coastal water is moderate to rough.

