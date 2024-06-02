TAHFIZ STUDENTS SHOULD ALSO BE WELL-VERSED IN SCIENCE, TECHNOLOGY – ABANG JOHARI

KUCHING, Tahfiz school students should be well-versed not only in religious studies but also in science and technology to keep pace with the times, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg. Through the establishment of HIKMAH Islamic Technology College (HITEC) in the state, he hopes that more technocrats who also possess Islamic knowledge can be produced, thereby contributing to human civilisation. "If everyone who enters a tahfiz becomes an imam, who will be the makmum? Therefore, we want to create a lineup...some will be imams and some makmum, but the makmum will consist of technocrats who understand the surroundings," he said in his speech at the 21st Sarawak Harakah Islamiah (HIKMAH) Representatives Assembly here today. Abang Johari said the establishment of HITEC, which emphasises science and technology courses at the diploma level, has received approval from the Ministry of Higher Education and is part of HIKMAH's initiatives to spread Islamic teachings. The college was established as a continuation of HIKMAH's tahfiz education institutions, starting from nursery, kindergarten, primary school, and secondary school levels. The four-day assembly is the best platform for delegates and observers to present ideas, suggestions, and proposals to shape the direction and journey of HIKMAH, ensuring it continues to play a role in the development of the ummah. Source: BERNAMA News Agency