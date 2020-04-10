Taguig’s ‘Education Hour’ promotes learning amid quarantine

As classes in schools are suspended due to the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the Taguig City government came up with a way for students to learn from the comfort of their own homes.

This, as the City Education Office partnered with the Department of Education (DepEd) and launched the program “Education Hour”, through which, teachers can reach students online.

“We see a lot of potential in ‘Education Hour.’. We want to maximize the Web because we want learning to happen everywhere, for anyone who wants to learn,” Mayor Lino Cayetano said in a press statement late Thursday.

He said the unique addition to the city’s Covid-19 response will provide students with an online home-study program, in which, Taguig’s very own teachers will be discussing various topics.

“We really see online lectures in the post-Covid-19 scenario,” he added.

City Education Office head Dr. George P. Tizon said the learners can catch the program on the Facebook page ‘I Love Taguig’ every 1 p.m. and each day will feature different teachers tackling interesting topics prepared by DepEd-Taguig City.

“This platform fully takes advantage of technology. We’re giving them an opportunity to see the Internet as a resource for meaningful knowledge, not just for behaviors that are sometimes addictive and unproductive,” Tizon said in a statement.

In the line-up are some subject matters relevant to Covid-19: Past Pandemic Case in History (Social Studies); Bayanihan at Pagtutulungan sa Panahon Ng Kalamidad (Values Education); Personal Hygiene to Prevent the Spread of Diseases (Health); and even Destressing through the Use of Music (Music).

The daily topics are structured like a standard classroom lecture of DepEd-Taguig City. Teachers would introduce a specific subject matter and discuss application, strategies, and verification, among others.

The class wraps up with a summary and homework, which would serve as the teachers’ interaction with the viewers. It also encourages parents to participate in the audiences’ learning process through post-lecture activities.

To make sure that the teachers are not exposed to Covid-19, they may conduct their lectures in the comfort of their own home, provided they have the equipment and presentation tools. If not, they may use the MacLab or Cyberlab, which is available in all Taguig City public schools.

Cayetano also disclosed that the city has several programs in the pipeline that maximizes the use of the internet for education such as Online Teaching, Learning from Home and a pioneering Cyber Homeschooling program. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency