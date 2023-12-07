Taguig, Philippines – Italy Opens New Visa Center

Manila – The Philippines is experiencing varied weather conditions, as reported by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Thursday. Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in most parts of the country due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

According to Philippines News Agency, the northeast monsoon is impacting Northern Luzon, causing cloudy skies with light rains over regions including Batanes, Cagayan, and Apayao. The Ilocos Region, other parts of Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley will also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains. PAGASA warns that severe thunderstorms might lead to flash floods and landslides. Additionally, moderate to strong winds and rough seas are expected in Northern Luzon, while other areas will have lighter winds and moderate seas.