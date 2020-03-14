Taguig mobilizes assets vs. Covid-19 threat

Taguig City Mayor Lino Cayetano assured residents of an all-of-government approach to combat the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

During an emergency meeting on Friday, Cayetano ordered to mobilize all local government agencies to help in the battle against Covid-19 and appealed to the public to go beyond the government quarantine measures to combat the spread of the virus aggressively.

“(It) encourages each one of us to take responsibility for curtailing the spread of the virus. Each small step we take will be a step towards saving more lives. Let's act fast and let's act now. Stay at home, limit travel, reconfigure staffing and work patterns, stop congregating. Follow government protocols,” he said in a statement.

Cayetano also met with major stakeholders of grocery stores in the city who assured the local government that there would be sufficient supply of goods during the entire period of the community quarantine.

“We still would like to advise the public to avoid overstocking essential items and ultimately depriving other consumers,” he said.

Cayetano said they also started distributing free hygiene kits to thousands of elderly individuals across the city. The kits contain soap, vitamin C supplements, face masks, and information materials.

The city is preparing to distribute kits to citizens with pre-existing conditions that increase their vulnerability, he added.

Cayetano ordered the temporary closure of all barangay covered/basketball courts to prevent the spread of the virus in the community while clubs and bars in Taguig City have closed voluntarily.

“The city expresses its sincere gratitude to the owners and managers of these establishments who vowed their full cooperation in the government's initiatives to fight Covid-19,” he said.

Cayetano noted that restaurants and commercial establishments have been informed of social distancing measures requiring distance between customers.

"To further curtail movement in the city, there are ongoing talks with major mall operators like Market Market, SM Aura, and Vista Mall about new limited mall hours to be announced,” he said.

Cayetano also extended his appreciation to Rev. Fr. Pedro Enrique "Betbet" Rabonza IV, the Judicial Vicar of the Diocese of Pasig (Pasig, Taguig, and Pateros) who relayed to the local government that there would be no Masses in parishes and chapels from Saturday until further notice.

He added that discussions were ongoing on the local public transport sector and announcement on new social distancing measures would be announced.

Cayetano urged residents working outside Metro Manila to make arrangements with their employer for work-at-home options as part of efforts to restrict movement in the city.

So far, Taguig has only one confirmed Covid-19 case.

As of Friday, there were 64 Covid-19 cases in the country with six deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency