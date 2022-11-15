Taguig mayor vows to punish bomb threat suspect

Taguig Mayor Lani Cayetano on Monday assured the public that the suspect behind a recent bomb threat at a school in the city will be punished according to law.

Last Nov. 7, a certain Sofia Smith posted comments on Taguig City’s Facebook Live, sending threats that she will kill all the students of the Signal Village National High School. However, no bomb or explosive device was found in the school during an operation.

“Sa mga magtatangka pang gumawa ng ganitong bagay, tinitiyak po naming hahanapin, huhulihin, at ipakukulong namin kayo (Those who would attempt to do such thing, I assure that we will look for them and put them to jail),” Cayetano said in an online press conference.

Together with Taguig City Chief of Police, Colonel Robert Baesa, and Lieutenant Colonel Jay Guillermo of the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group, Cayetano said the culprit behind the bomb threat has been identified.

The “Sofia Smith” dummy account was traced to a 16-year-old student of Signal Village National High School.

Police authorities confiscated the mobile phone of the suspect.

The mobile number used to open the “Sofia Smith” account was also traced. Baesa said it is possible that more than one person is involved in the dummy account.

They can be charged of grave threats, bomb scare threats, and acts of terrorism, according to Baesa.

Cayetano, meanwhile, said that with this development, she is hoping that students and parents would now feel at ease.

“Makasisiguro kayo na lagi nating pangangalagaan ang buhay at seguridad ng lahat lalo na ng ating mga mag-aaral. Hinding-hindi natin sila ilalagay sa kapahamakan (You can rest assured that we will protect the life and security of students. We will never put them in danger),” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency