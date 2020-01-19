Taguig holds another relief operation for Taal Volcano victims

After sending aid to affected residents two days after the Taal Volcano eruption, a team from City of Taguig returned on Friday to provide free medical assistance and relief packs to over 122 families displaced by the calamity in the town of Laurel, Batangas

The city conducted a medical mission and relief operation for the 500 individuals staying in an evacuation site in Splendido Taal Country Club near the vicinity of Laurel, one of the affected towns by Taal Volcano eruption on January 12.

The charitable effort began with a medical mission led by the Taguig City Health Office responding to the call of the local government of Laurel to provide medical services for its evacuees. An onsite pharmacy was set up for those needing medication and supplements.

The relief operation team composed of employees from the government's different departments also offered psychosocial support by holding parlor games and a show featuring magic and puppetry for the affected children.

After the evacuees were given medical help, they were given food packs, bottles of drinking water, hygiene kits, beddings, and N95 masks, among others.

Each household also received water jugs and packs of sodium hypochlorite, a liquid that purifies water for drinking purposes. The Taguig City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office also taught the evacuees how to chlorinate water so that it would be safe to drink.

Taguig Rescue brought truckloads of water for the hygienic and cleaning needs of the evacuees. Also joining the medical mission was the Taguig City police.

The medical and relief effort was in cooperation with the offices of Senator Pia Cayetano, House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano and Taguig second district Rep. Lani Cayetano.

Source: Philippines News Agency