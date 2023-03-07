Taguig hails ‘honest’ business taxpayers

Taguig City Mayor Lani Cayetano on Tuesday thanked conscientious business owners in the city who declared their correct tax base after an initial low tax assessment.

Cayetano said the business owners' honesty is admirable and worthy of emulation.

"We pray that their businesses continue to flourish; we hope their honesty also encourage(s) others to follow their example," she said, adding that the city would continue to endeavor to be business-friendly and provide more benefits and better services to its people.

The City of Taguig reported collecting business taxes amounting to PHP4.38 billion during its Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS) so far this year, marking a PHP1.17 billion increase from the figure reported in the same period in 2022.

BOSS 2023 allows business owners to apply for permits and pay taxes quickly, accurately, and hassle-free.

Under the program, the Business Permits and Licensing Office and the City Treasurer's Office integrated the payment of barangay fees so business owners no longer need to secure clearances from the barangays separately.

Business Permits and Licensing Office head, Tes Veloso, said new protocols for handling applications of taxpayers were implemented, resulting in fewer requirements and faster and more convenient processing of permits.

Business owners could also process business permits at two other venues - the SM Aura Satellite Office and the newly opened Convention Center at the New City Hall Building.

Once applications are approved, business owners can have their permit sent via courier or print it themselves. The new system also allows applicants to view their billing statements online.

City Treasurer Voltaire Enriquez also noted the improvement in the overall operation of BOSS 2023, which resulted in higher customer satisfaction.

"Payment and releasing were fast; taxpayers did not line up until midnight to settle their taxes or wait for their business permits; there was no rush to beat the deadline; and there were no irate customers protesting," he said.

