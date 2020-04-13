Taguig doubles pay of barangay health workers

The Taguig City government has doubled the monthly salaries of its barangay health workers (BHWs) in appreciation of their service amid the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

This after Mayor Lino Cayetano officially promoted them from volunteers to job order personnel effective April 1.

“The salary increase is one way we are expressing thanks to our front-liners who, since Day 1, have tirelessly worked to ensure every Taguigeño is provided the care they deserve. Without them, our goal of a healthy city is impossible,” Cayetano said in a statement late Sunday.

They will now receive a regular salary instead of allowance and additional benefits.

City Human Resource Management Office head Jeanette Clemente explained that under the new scheme, BHWs who previously receive a monthly pay of PHP3,000 will now receive PHP7,900 while those who receive PHP4,000 will now get PHP8,500.

Meanwhile, those who get PHP5,000 will now get a PHP9,700.

The variation in monthly pay is according to the length of service: one day to three years, three to six years and above six years, respectively.

“Taguig’s leaders noted how our BHWs worked as front-liners in the Covid-19 response and how they’ve dedicated their lives as implementers of our healthcare programs even before this, This is how they went on to increase the monthly pay. The increase will remain in effect even beyond the enhanced community quarantine,” she said.

Aside from the salary increase, all BHWs will now be entitled to a yearly PHP15,000 performance incentive.

Taguig City currently has the most number of BHWs in Metro Manila. From 600 in 2010, the city now has 854 BHWs deployed in different barangays.

Among others, they work in the 31 health centers and three 24/7 “Super Health Centers” of the city, which continue to be fully operational amid the lockdown.

BHWs are also the first point of contact for persons seeking medical assistance through the city’s TeleMedicine, a platform to seek consultations via the internet or through text that lessens mobility and physical contact during the ECQ. When the cases need medication, the BHWs deliver medicines at their doorsteps.

As part of the city’s efforts to provide continuous health services, BHWs also conduct house-to-house delivery of medicine and assist nurses and midwives for other health services in the community.

To keep the BHWs safe from Covid-19 infection, they are provided with the necessary protective equipment, meals, and transportation to and from their house Source: Philippines News Agency