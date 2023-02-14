Taguig brightens Valentine’s Day with ‘lights of love’

MANILA: For the first since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, residents of Taguig City can look forward to a brighter and lovelier Valentine's Day.

Officials of the city government led by Mayor Lani Cayetano led the opening of the "Love at the Park" display at the TLC Village in Barangay Lower Bicutan on Monday night, which features around 1 million light bulbs using energy-efficient technology to create a romantic ambiance for couples, families and friends.

Visitors can enjoy free lit-up big love art installations, including the Wall of Roses, a heart tunnel, and a sea of pink and red dandelions among others.

The park also features other attractions such as the Aqua Luna Lights and Sounds Show where spectacular lights will be synchronized to breathtaking music.

Perfect spots for that Instagram-worthy shot can be had at the Interactive Art Murals, while couples can have a romantic walk along the Path of Flowers lined with cherry blossoms.

Date nights with loved ones become even more dreamy when strolling along the boardwalks by the floating nipa huts (kubo) of Mercado del Lago.

In an interview with reporters, Cayetano said visitors can enjoy Valentine's vibe at the park free of charge.

"Ma-enjoy nila yung inihanda nating mga palamuti dito na kung pupunta sila sa mga amusement parks kailangan pa nila magbayad hindi ba kaya naman yan yung ating naging inspirasyon bukod pa sa gusto natin i-celeberate ng pagmamahal ng Panginoon sa atin, pagmamahal natin sa ating pamilya, pagmamahal natin sa ating kapwa tao kasi dito sa city of Taguig yung aming tagline ay 'I Love Taguig' (They will enjoy our decorations here and they don't have to pay unlike when they go to amusement parks. This is our inspiration aside from we want to celebrate God's love and our love for the family, for our fellow Filipinos because here in Taguig, our tagline is 'I Love Taguig')," she added.

The mayor also said they would convert the part into an art hub in celebration of February as National Arts Month.

"We will invite artists not only from the city of Taguig but from outside the city of Taguig so that we can showcase and celebrate the beauty of Philippine art," she added.

She added that health protocols are in place to ensure the safety of visitors.

"Of course, pinapanatili pa rin naman natin yung protocols. Sa ngayon ang mandato naman sa atin ng mga health officials kapag outdoor puwede na tayo walang mask, pero hindi naman sinasabing hindi pa rin tayo pupuwedeng mag-ingat. So kaya naman naiikot at kumportableng may mask pa rin sila (Of course, we retain our health protocols even though the mandate from our health officials is that people can now go outdoors without any face masks but we are not saying that they cannot take any precautions. And if they are comfortable roaming with face masks, the better)," she added.

Cayetano also said that they are also sanitizing the place frequently as an additional safety precaution.

"Ang kagandahan sa park natin it's open air at alam naman natin kapag open air medyo mas safe yan para sa mga dadayo dito sa ating park (The beauty in our park is it's open air and we know that when the venue is open air, it is much safer for those who will visit our park," she added.

The TLC Village first opened in late November last year with a Christmas village theme.

The park will be open to the public starting Tuesday until Feb. 26, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m

Source: Philippines News Agency