Tagle working from home after return to Vatican

Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle, Prefect of the Congregation for Evangelization of Peoples, is free from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) since he arrived in the Vatican on Sunday.

Fr. Gregory Gaston, rector of Pontificio Collegio Filipino, said the former Manila archbishop is currently working from home and would continue to do so for several days as part of safety precautions.

“The following day (Monday), he had his swab test at the Vatican, and today (Tuesday in Rome) the results came out, negative for Covid-19. Earlier, two days before leaving the Philippines, he also tested negative for Covid-19. He will still maintain self-isolation for some days, working from home at the Pontificio Collegio Filipino,” Gaston said in a report posted on the Radio Veritas website Wednesday.

Tagle left the country on Saturday after undergoing swab test at the Philippine Red Cross laboratory in Mandaluyong City on Oct. 8, where he blessed the new Covid-19 testing facility.

The Manila Archbishop Emeritus tested positive for the virus when he arrived in the country last month. He underwent the 14-day quarantine before he visited his parents in Imus, Cavite.

While in the country, he officiated Masses in his hometown in Imus, Cavite and at the Manila Cathedral.

Tagle formerly headed the Diocese of Imus before he was named as Archbishop of Manila. He was appointed by Pope Francis to the Vatican post in November 2019.

Aside from heading the Congregation for Evangelization ng Vatican, he is also the president of the Caritas Internationalis and Catholic Biblical Federation.

