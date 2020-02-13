Tagle ready to learn from experts on Vatican post

Archbishop Emeritus of Manila Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle said he is ready to learn from the experts as he takes on his new role as the prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples at the Vatican.

I came here as a student in order to learn from you, my masters and teachers, Tagle was quoted as saying from the Facebook post of Manila Cathedral rector, Fr. Reginald Malicdem late Wednesday.

Malicdem accompanied Tagle in his new office in Rome.

Good day to all! My name is Luis Antonio Tagle. Many call me Chito, from Luisito. I did not study in Rome and I learned Italian only by myself. So I speak a unique Italian of my own. I am here to start my new mission as Prefect of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples. I am the Prefect but I am not perfect," Tagle said.

Tagle added that he brought with him the greetings and affections from Asia and especially from the Philippines and Manila.

The Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples is mainly responsible for missionary work and related activities of the Catholic Church.

Tagle left for Italy on Sunday to report to his new task at the Vatican, thus, leaving the See of Manila vacant (sede vacante).

The following day, Pope Francis appointed Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo as Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Manila.

He will be the administrator of the archdiocese until a new archbishop is appointed by the Pope.

Source: Philippines News Agency