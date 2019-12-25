Tagle asks for prayers for people affected by ‘Ursula’

Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle has asked the faithful to pray for the people who are affected by Typhoon Ursula.

"Ipagdasal natin ang mga kapatid natin lalo na sa Visayas and Bicol areas na sa oras na ito ay nakakadarama ng epekto ng bagyong Ursula (Let us pray for our brethren especially those who are in the Visayas and Bicol areas who are experiencing the effect of Typhoon Ursula), he said in his homily during the Christmas Eve Mass at the Manila Cathedral on Tuesday.

The Cardinal added that the prayers of the faithful will make the distressed people feel their fellow Filipinos are with them.

I'm inviting everyone to pause and in a moment of silence to pray for our brothers and sisters living on the path of the the typhoon that just entered the Philippine territory, the head of the Archdiocese of Manila said.

He said he will continue to pray for them to be safe during the holidays.

Christmas will come even if you are in the evacuation centers. We pray for you to be safe this Christmas. Be safe, Tagle said.

On Wednesday, severe flooding affected some provinces in the Visayas due to heavy rains brought by Typhoon Ursula.

Among the areas that felt the wrath of the tropical storm were Leyte, Iloilo and Capiz.

Source: Philippines News Agency