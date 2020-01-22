Tacurong, Kidapawan cited for ‘ease of doing business’

The local governments of Tacurong and Kidapawan were recognized by the Office of the Ombudsman Mindanao for implementing a system that conforms to the "ease of doing business standards" set by the national government.

Mayors Angelo Montilla and Joseph Evangelista of the cities of Tacurong and Kidapawan welcomed the recognition and vowed to further improve government service in their respective localities.

Montilla said Tacurong City has received the Level II Blue Certification of the Ombudsman Blue Certification Program by satisfying 75 percent of the standards set for ease of doing business by embracing efficient systems and procedures.

The certification was personally delivered by lawyer J.P. Asong of the Office of the Deputy Ombudsman�Mindanao on Tuesday and received by Montilla together with Vice Mayor Lino O. Montilla and members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

The certification specifically recognizes the business permits and license office of the local government unit (LGU) for having attained the passing score in the nine categories and standards of the assessment, which include: application forms, requirements, procedure, information technology (IT)-enabled system, citizen's charter, customer convenience, anti-fixing mechanism, business permit, and continuous improvement.

The ease of business permit applications and renewals is manifested through the LGU's annual business one-stop-shop, Montilla said.

Meanwhile, Evangelista lauded the Office of Ombudsman-Mindanao as it also certified and recognized the Kidapawan City government's Business Process and Licensing Office (BPLO) system of renewing business permits, licenses, and registration of new businesses.

This certification will inspire us to do more for the business community, Evangelista said in a statement.

