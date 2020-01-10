Tacurong City exec convenes census board

Mayor Angelo Montilla convened Thursday the Census Coordinating Board and reiterated his commitment to support the population survey of Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

The Census Coordinating Board, chaired by the mayor, was created by virtue of Executive Order No. 27 issued last year.

Allan Freno, city information officer, said Friday they mainly discussed during the meeting preparations for the 2020 census that will be rolled out throughout the country in May.

Herlita Caraan, PSA provincial chief, has asked the city government and other stakeholders to help drum up support to the census.

Through wider information dissemination, we hope that Tacurongnons will open their doors to the census enumerators, she said during the meeting.

Montilla assured Caraan that the city government will extend any help it can give for the success of the census.

Caraan said the census will cover population count, demography and socioeconomic characteristics, types of houses and household, and barangay data.

The result of the 2020 survey aims to provide population and housing data to government executives, policymakers and planners to be used as basis for social and economic development plans.

Source: Philippines News Agency