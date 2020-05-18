Taconic Biosciences Launches Rapid Restart™ Program

First Animal Model Provider to Create Program Aiding Researchers Planning for Return

RENSSELAER, N.Y., May 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions, announces the successful implementation of its Rapid Restart™ program. Launched over a month ago, Taconic was the first animal model provider in the industry to provide researchers with a program specifically designed to aid laboratories transitioning back to increased productivity.

COVID-19 forced many institutions to discontinue critical research programs, and in some cases decrease their animal model use. As institutions consider ramping research back up, ensuring scientists have access to animal models is paramount. Taconic launched the Rapid Restart™ program to address this urgent and unique need. Rapid Restart™ is a planning service that provides customers with a unique blend of flexible scheduling and availability assurances to ensure they have what they need, when they need it.

Scaling production of animal models is a complex process. With over 65 years of experience, Taconic has sophisticated tools to align supply with demand. Noting biology plays a large role in establishing timeframes, connecting with customers well-before laboratories considered returning to full capacity has provided Taconic with critical insight for inventory planning. In turn, Taconic will provide researchers with supply chain continuity, ensuring no momentum is lost as they look to make up for lost time. Most importantly, the planning precision afforded by the Rapid Restart™ program honors Taconic’s commitment to animal welfare by reducing the gap between supply and demand.

“Customer feedback on the Rapid Restart™ program has been overwhelmingly positive. Researchers from academia, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies have expressed gratitude for Taconic’s willingness to partner during this unprecedented time,” shares Dr. Michael Seiler, vice president of commercial products at Taconic Biosciences. “We have always found the greatest value in not thinking like a vendor, but rather a trusted partner for our customers. That approach is more important now than ever before as we all look to get past the uncertainty and focus on research.”

Beyond commercially available animal models, Taconic also offers custom model generation and colony management solutions , which can play a role in how laboratories ramp back up capabilities. Outsourced breeding is particularly important in contingency plans for laboratories, providing a consistent supply of animals to labs when their own facilities may be impaired. The design, breeding, and maintaining of critical animal models is more important than ever to preserve research momentum.

