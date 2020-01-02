Taconic Biosciences Announces New San Diego Location

Local Commercial Animal Model Production and Colony Management Services Available to West Coast Customers

RENSSELAER, N.Y., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions, announces the availability of both commercial animal model production and colony management services through a new location in San Diego.

Taconic can now provide critical drug discovery research solutions locally to west coast customers. The new space, located on the Center for Novel Therapeutics, meets all of Taconic’s global quality and animal health standards .

When providing animal model solutions, proximity to the customer can be an important factor. Taconic’s San Diego location provides several benefits to customers, including expanded availability and increased weekly delivery dates for specific commercial models, additional flexibility in ordering timeframes, improved performance for models sensitive to long transit times, and the ability to readily collaborate with local researchers on colony management programs. The portfolio of models available from the San Diego location will evolve over time, with some of Taconic’s most popular animals available immediately: B6 , RAGN12 , and NASH .

“Taconic’s greatest strength is the depth of relationship we develop with our customers in providing the best animal model solutions,” shared Nancy J. Sandy, chief executive officer of Taconic. “Being in close proximity to the booming biotechnology industry of California is a great opportunity to elevate our relationships and bring even greater value to researchers.”

To learn more about Taconic’s products and services, please contact Taconic Biosciences at 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or email info@taconic.com .

About Taconic Biosciences, Inc.



Taconic Biosciences is a fully-licensed, global leader in genetically engineered rodent models and services. Founded in 1952, Taconic provides the best animal solutions so that customers can acquire, custom-generate, breed, precondition, test, and distribute valuable research models worldwide. Specialists in genetically engineered mouse and rat models, microbiome, immune-oncology mouse models, and integrated model design and breeding services, Taconic operates three service laboratories and six breeding facilities in the U.S. and Europe, maintains distributor relationships in Asia and has global shipping capabilities to provide animal models almost anywhere in the world.

Media Contact: Kelly Owen Grover Director of Marketing Communications (518) 697-3824 kelly.grover@taconic.com