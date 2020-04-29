Tacloban to punish community quarantine violators

The city government here will impose penalties on establishments and persons failing to comply with the general community quarantine (GCQ) designed to fight the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Alfred Romualdez on Wednesday warned the public that the city government would seriously implement the GCQ on May 1 to 15, following the guidelines set by the national Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

As directed, non-cooperation of persons and entities who should report or respond to suspected and confirmed cases would face imprisonment of one to six months or a fine of PHP20,000 to PHP50,000.

If a private or public health facility, institution, corporation, or other juridical entity committed the offense, its chief, manager, or officer-in-charge would be held liable and its business permit and license to operate would be canceled.

“We are working very hard and there is no point to risk the lives of every people here. If you bring people to the city without following our protocols, and they turned out positive of the virus, I will use every law to file a case against you,” Romualdez said.

Anyone who enters the city must register at the city health office or barangay (village) health emergency response team for proper monitoring and management.

He said returning residents are welcome provided they present a certification from their place of origin indicating that they are not suspected or infected with the virus.

“I am appealing to business owners and families to properly coordinate (with) authorities regarding the entry of persons from areas outside the city for the safety of everyone,” Romualdez said.

With the reopening of some business establishments starting May 1, he said the wearing of face mask would remain mandatory, along with observing social distancing and other safety measures.

“We have installed closed-circuit television (CCTV cameras) in different areas for monitoring,” he added.

Under the GCQ, public transportation will still be limited to utility vehicles operating within the city, provided they only transport passengers at half the capacity to observe social distancing. Those originating outside will not be allowed to enter the city.

“We will remain strict in our border control points because of existing confirmed cases from other areas in the region,” he added.

Meanwhile, classes in all levels in public and private schools will still be suspended until further notice unless recommended for resumption by the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, and other proper government agencies.

The liquor ban will be lifted on May 1. However, drinking in public places will still be prohibited.

“I need the cooperation of everyone to maintain our Covid-19-free status. All persons in the city with no essential reason (for) being outdoors, especially the elderly, children, pregnant, and those with high-risk of infection, are advised to stay at home,” Romualdez said.

The Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center here, the region’s referral hospital for coronavirus patients, caters to infected persons from other provinces.

The region has a total of 13 cases – 10 in Samar, two in Leyte, and one in Northern Samar.

Source: Philippines News Agency