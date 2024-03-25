Latest News

Tacloban suspends afternoon work, classes on Holy Wednesday

TACLOBAN CITY: The city government here suspended the afternoon classes and work in government on March 27 to give residents more time to prepare for the observance of Holy Week. Tacloban Mayor Alfred Romualdez issued on Monday Executive Order No. 2024-03-13 to temporarily suspend classes at all levels and work in all government offices in the city on March 27 from 12 p.m. onwards. 'The city government of Tacloban recognizes the significance of preparing for Holy Week, and as such, it is essential that all constituents of the city be given ample time to prepare,' Romualdez said in his directive. The order, the mayor said, would give the people the full opportunity to celebrate Holy Week with their families and loved ones. The suspension of work for all private entities, companies, and institutions in the city on March 27 will be discretionary of the management. Exempted from the directive are those engaged in the maintenance of peace, order, emergency responders, health, traffic, and disaster management. Source: Philippines News Agency

