Tacloban sets up satellite offices for business permit renewals

TACLOBAN CITY: This city government has set up online renewal services and satellite offices from Jan.2 to 20, anticipating a surge in business permit renewal transactions in the first few days of the year. In a statement issued Tuesday, the city government said it put up three off-site venues to add to its on-site business renewal at the city hall. These satellite offices are inside Robinsons Place Tacloban in the Marasbaras district, Robinsons North Tacloban in Abucay district, and Gaisano Capital on Real Street. 'For an easier and more comfortable transaction, the city government advises business owners to have their renewal process online via businessportal.tacloban.gov.ph, where the application form can be downloaded, which is among the requirements for the registration of their businesses,' Business Permits and Licensing Division acting head Gemafiel Gaspay said. The city expects the annual renewal of over 8,000 registered businesses within the first three weeks of January 2024, covering the renewal period. The city hall's Business One-Stop Shop and off-site venues are open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gaspay said satellite registration sites will accept real property tax assessments and payments aside from business tax. They have cashiers and personnel from the city assessor's office to help tax owners. The city government hopes to collect between PHP300 million to PHP600 million in local taxes this year. The seamless renewal process expects compliance from local businesses and contributes to the city's economic vitality. Source: Philippines News Agency