Tacloban Police Neutralize Two High-Value Targets in Buy-Bust Operation

Tacloban City – In a late-night buy-bust operation in the capital of Leyte province, two high-value targets were neutralized by authorities. The operation took place on Monday. The Philippine National Police (PNP) identified the suspects as Edilberto Nalda, a 53-year-old from San Jose District, and Michael Agner, of legal age, from the neighboring Palo town.

According to Philippines News Agency, the suspects were found in possession of cash and five sachets of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of PHP1 million.

The PNP detailed that after completing the illegal drug transaction, the suspects became aware of the officers' presence, retreated into their house, and opened fire with short firearms of unknown caliber. In response, the joint team, comprising members of the PNP and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, returned fire, resulting in the deaths of Nalda and Agner around 9 p.m. Additionally, authorities apprehended the 34-year-old live-in partner of another suspect, known only as 'alias Bong.' She is currently detained at the Tacloban City police lock-up facility and faces charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

This operation followed a separate incident two days earlier, where police agents arrested Ryan Jay Acebo, a local government employee in Barugo, along with two sachets of suspected shabu valued at approximately PHP34,500.