﻿Tacloban, Ormoc under Alert Level 1 starting March 16

The cities of Tacloban and Ormoc will be under Alert Level 1 for two weeks starting Wednesday, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

DOH regional information officer Jelyn Lopez-Malibago said the two cities and Biliran are now under Alert Level 1 while the provinces of Leyte, Southern Leyte, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and Samar remain under Alert Level 2 from March 16 to 31.

Biliran province has been under Alert Level 1 since March 1.

Malibago said alert levels in Tacloban, the regional capital, and Ormoc, the commercial hub of northwest Leyte, were downgraded due to declining new coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases and the low-risk status of hospital beds utilization.

“In addition to these, the Covid-19 vaccination coverage of the provinces and cities contributed to the de-escalation of Tacloban City and Ormoc City, joining Biliran province under Alert Level 1,” Malibago said in a phone interview.

She said these areas have achieved more than 70 percent of their target population as fully vaccinated.

Under Alert Level 1, intrazonal and interzonal travel are allowed regardless of age and comorbidities.

All establishments, persons, or activities are allowed to operate, work, or be undertaken at full on-site or seating capacity for as long as there is compliance with minimum public health standards.

Meanwhile, the region recorded zero new Covid-19 case on March 14, the first this 2022.

On March 15, the region logged four new cases while there are six new cases detected on March 16, bringing the total active cases to 70.

As of March 16, Eastern Visayas has recorded 62,509 Covid-19 cases, including 61,325 recoveries, and 663 deaths.

Source: Philippines News Agency