Tacloban earns P210-M in biz permit renewal

MANILA: Collections from business permit renewals last January reached PHP210 million, up by 19.32 percent from the PHP176 million in the same period in 2023, the city government here said Tuesday. In a statement, Business Permits and Licenses Division (BPLD) head Gemafiel Gaspay attributed the increase to the opening of three satellite offices in major shops, which provided convenience to business owners and eased congestion at the city hall. As of end January this year, around 90 percent, or 7,122 business permits, had been renewed, including 1,351 transport business renewals. 'We have confidence in hitting or even surpassing the PHP318.97 million target despite the end of the extended surcharge-free period, as renewal processing continues at the city hall's business one-stop shop during office hours on weekdays,' Gaspay said. Business owners who have yet to process their permits will be facing a 25 percent surcharge on the total amount due and an additional 2 percent in every month of delay until settl ement. 'We extend our gratitude to the business community for their cooperation, noting their great contributions to keeping the local economy even more vibrant,' Gaspay added. Meanwhile, the BPLD will inspect businesses to ensure compliance with the plastic ban ordinance, following an intensified information drive since its enactment in March 2023. The city government started banning the use of plastic and styrofoam for packaging in the city's business establishments starting January 1, 2024. The ban was enforced eight months after its passage to give business owners time to dispose of their remaining inventory of single-use plastic and styrofoam and for consumers to adjust and conform. Major establishments in the city have started using paper bags and empty boxes instead of plastic bags Source: Philippines News Agency