Tacloban, CDO ports distribute balikbayan boxes to recipients

MANILA: Two ports of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) have released balikbayan boxes to their rightful recipients in Eastern Visayas and Northern Mindanao.

In separate statements issued on Thursday, the Port of Tacloban (POT) and Port of Cagayan de Oro (CDO) reported the release of balikbayan boxes to the families of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

POT District Collector Francis Tolibas said they started releasing 70 balikbayan boxes to recipients which arrived on Dec. 27, 2022.

Of the delivered boxes, 39 were claimed by its consignees.

The boxes were part of the abandoned packages consigned to ALL Win Cargo LLC and Cargoflex Haulers Corporation.

Meanwhile, the Port of CDO reported that the cargo arrived on Dec. 29, 2022, with 99 balikbayan boxes for consignees in Cagayan de Oro, Misamis Oriental, Bukidnon, Lanao del Norte, Surigao, Davao and Zamboanga del Sur.

Port of CDO District Collector Alexandra Yap-Lumontad said the delivery is part of the 4,625 packages consolidated by All Win Cargo LLC but abandoned by its deconsolidator, Cargoflex Haulers Corporation.

She said as of Jan. 4, 52 balikbayan boxes have been claimed by consignees.

The port intends to deliver all 99 balikbayan packages by the end of January 2023.

The BOC-CDO is also coordinating with other BOC offices to deliver the balikbayan boxes in their area of responsibility to expedite its release.

Consignees can claim their packages by presenting documents such as the valid ID of the receiver, a photocopy of the sender’s passport and proof of shipping.

The ports distributed the packages upon the order of Commissioner Yogi Filemon Ruiz to deliver them free of charge to the families of OFWs, following the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. to protect the interest of migrant workers.

Source: Philippines News Agency