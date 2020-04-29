Tacloban braces for downgrade of community quarantine

The city government here will shift from enhanced to general community quarantine (GCQ) as it continues its fight against the highly-contagious coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Mayor Alfred Romualdez on Tuesday afternoon signed Executive Order No. 2020-04-020, declaring GCQ from May 1 to 15, following the guidelines set by the national inter-agency Task Force on Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“Too early to rejoice and celebrate that we are coronavirus-free. But will remain vigilant. I need the cooperation of establishments, individuals, and groups to be aware that this virus is still around and can continue to spread,” Romualdez said.

The GCQ allows institutions, business establishments, and industries to resume operations except for cockpits and gaming establishments, entertainment centers, recreation facilities, libraries and museums, resorts, salons, hotels, inns, lodging houses, and other establishments were social distancing and other safety measures are not observed.

Those allowed to open their businesses are mandated to implement alternative work arrangements, reduced operation or working hours, and observance of proper hygiene, social distancing, and other safety measures inside the establishment.

Work at national government agencies in the city is subject to the discretion of the respective heads.

Returning residents are welcome provided that a certification from their place of origin indicating they are not suspected or infected of the virus will be presented.

They will also undergo registration at the city health office or barangay (village) health emergency response team for proper monitoring and management.

Public transportation is limited for utility vehicles operating within the city, provided that they only transport passengers at half the capacity to observe social distancing.

Those originating outside are not allowed to enter the city, Romualdez said

“We will remain strict in our border control points because of existing confirmed cases from other areas in the region,” he added.

City residents with no essential reason being outdoors, especially the elderly, children, pregnant, and those with high-risk of infection are advised to stay at home.

Meanwhile, classes in all levels in public and private schools are still indefinitely suspended unless recommended for resumption by the Department of Education, Commission on Higher Education, and other proper government agencies.

Liquor ban will be lifted on May 1, however, drinking in public places is still prohibited.

Romualdez enjoined residents to be vigilant, follow the rules and regulations for the city to maintain its Covid-19-free status.

He also thanked them for their cooperation in the past five weeks while restrictive community quarantine was enforced in the city.

The city, home to about 250,000 people and the major commercial district in Eastern Visayas, remains free of Covid-19, the Department of Health said.

The Eastern Visayas Regional Medical Center, the region’s referral hospital for coronavirus patients, accepts infected patients from other provinces.

The region has a total of 13 Covid-19 cases — 10 in Samar, two in Leyte, and one in Northern Samar.

Source: Philippines News Agency