Tacloban aids 64 ‘Ursula’ damaged public schools

The city government here on Wednesday provided PHP3.2 million funds to 64 schools in the city to finance the repair of learning facilities damaged by Typhoon Ursula last December.

Mayor Alfred Romualdez led the turnover of financial aid to school heads at the city hall. Each of the 64 elementary and secondary schools received PHP50,000 from the city government's calamity fund.

"I purposely did the giving of the financial assistance here so school heads can see what is happening here," said Romualdez, referring to the city hall's new business one-stop-shop (BOSS).

Romualdez said with this, transactions done in the city hall becomes transparent and efficient, doing away now with fixers.

"We want everyone to know that government services here are free, legal and most importantly, you will learn how to do it with your transactions," he added.

The city government released the financial support to support the recovery efforts of school after "Ursula crossed the region last December 24.

One of the most affected campuses is the Old Kawayan Elementary School in the northern part of the city.

School head Harold Naputo said the PHP50,000 will be used to build a new temporary classroom for their kindergarten children. Our kindergarten pupils have been sharing a classroom with Grades 1 and 3 pupils. The amount may not be enough, but it will certainly improve the learning atmosphere, Naputo said.

Typhoon Ursula which battered the region on Dec. 24 with its 150 kilometers per hour wind damaged 861 classrooms in the entire Eastern Visayas Region, according to the Department of Education.

