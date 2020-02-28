Taal Volcano’s plume emission weakens

Plume emissions in Taal Volcano has weakened for the past 24 hours, a day after moderate emissions measuring 300 meters tall was recorded, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Friday.

Plume emission for the past 24 hours measured 50 meters tall. A weaker eruption is based on the height of the plume coming out of the crater.

Volcanic plume is a column of hot volcanic ash and gas emitted into the atmosphere during an explosive volcanic eruption.

The number of volcanic earthquakes recorded also went down 22 compared to 34 the previous day.

Volcanic earthquakes are caused by movements or eruptions of magma from the volcano, unlike tectonic quakes which are caused by fault movements.

Meanwhile, Taal Volcano has been under Alert Level 2 (decreased unrest) for 15 days now. Phivolcs director Renato Solidum Jr. earlier said the alert level would be lowered if a continuous decrease in measured parameters is noted within two weeks.

Phivolcs reiterated that entry into Taal Volcano Island and its Permanent Danger Zone must be strictly prohibited. People are also advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, frequent ashfall, and minor earthquakes.

A fissure is a linear volcanic vent through which lava erupts, usually without any explosive activity. The magma intrusion from below causes the fissures to form.

Local government units are likewise advised to additionally assess previously evacuated areas within the 7 kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.

