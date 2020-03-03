Taal volcanic quakes slightly up in past 24 hours

Weak plume emission continues to be observed in Taal Volcano while 28 volcanic quakes were recorded in the past 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Tuesday.

Plume emission measured 50 to 100 meters, the same as what was recorded the previous day.

Volcanic plume is a column of hot volcanic ash and gas emitted into the atmosphere during an explosive volcanic eruption.

A weaker eruption is based on the height of the plume coming out of the crater.

The 28 volcanic quakes, on the other hand, are a little more than the 20 volcanic quakes the previous day.

Volcanic earthquakes are caused by movements or eruptions of magma from the volcano.

Taal Volcano has been under Alert Level 2 (decreased unrest) since February 14.

Phivolcs reiterated that entry into Taal Volcano Island, Taal's Permanent Danger Zone, must be strictly prohibited.

The public is also advised to observe precautions due to ground displacement across fissures, frequent ashfall, and minor earthquakes.

A fissure is a linear volcanic vent through which lava erupts, usually without any explosive activity. The magma intrusion from below causes the fissures to form.

Local government units are also advised to additionally assess previously evacuated areas within the seven kilometer radius for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency and communication measures in case of renewed unrest.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY