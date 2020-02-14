Taal evacuees down to 3K

The number of families taking shelter in evacuation centers following the eruption of Taal Volcano last January 12 has declined to 3,002, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Friday.

In its update, the NDRRMC said this is equivalent to 11,013 persons, lower than 4,263 families or 15,295 individuals reported on Thursday.

These families remain in 76 evacuation centers, which also declined from Thursday's figure at 105.

Meanwhile, families so far affected by the explosion have climbed to 151,242 or equivalent to 565,715 individuals residing in Batangas, Cavite, Laguna, and Quezon.

This is higher than the 151,008 families equivalent to 565,005 persons reported Thursday.

Source: Philippines News Agency