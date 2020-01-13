Taal eruption postpones NCAA volleyball games

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) announced the postponement of its supposed volleyball schedule on Monday due to the phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano.

With the ashfall from the volcano's eruption on Sunday already reaching Metro Manila, the cities of Manila and San Juan had suspended classes. NCAA management committee chairman Peter Cayco decided to call off the six-game card at the FilOil Flying V Centre.

Host school Arellano was supposed to battle Emilio Aguinaldo College in the first set of games capped by the noon battle pitting their women's teams, while the College of Saint Benilde was to face Mapua in the other set of matches, beginning with the women's volleyball clash at 2 p.m.

The games will be moved to a later date, which will be announced soon by the NCAA ManCom.

Source: Philippines News Agency