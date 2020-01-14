Taal eruption-hit families rise to 9.5K

- The number of families affected by the eruption of Taal Volcano on Sunday has climbed to 9,527.

In its update Tuesday noon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said this is equivalent to 40,752 persons.

Of this figure, around 8,896 families or 38,203 persons are now being sheltered temporarily in 198 evacuation centers, based on the update signed and released by NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad said.

The affected families came from 24 towns and three cities in Batangas and Alfonso town and Tagaytay City in Cavite.

Also, a total of PHP74,549,300 worth of damage in agriculture was reported in Batangas and Cavite.

