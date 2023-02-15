SWS survey’s very good satisfaction rating ‘encouraging’: Marcos

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday described as "encouraging" the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showing that 75 percent of adult Filipinos are satisfied with his performance in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"I don't really look at surveys kasi… But it’s always encouraging to know that naunawaan ng tao ‘yung aming ginagawa (people understand what we’re doing),” Marcos said in a video sent by the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) to reporters.

"So we will just keep going and keep everybody informed kung ano' yung aming ginagawa (about what we’re doing)," he added.

Based on the SWS survey, conducted from Dec. 10 to 14, Marcos’ satisfaction rating rose by four points from 71 percent in October 2022 to 75 percent the following month.

Dissatisfaction decreased by one point from 8 percent to 7 percent, while those who were undecided dropped by three points from 21 percent to 18 percent.

“The resulting net satisfaction rating is +68, classified by SWS as very good. This is five points up from the very good +63 in October 2022,” the SWS survey said.

SWS classifies net satisfaction ratings of +70 and above, "excellent"; +50 to +69, "very good"; +30 to +49, "good"; +10 to +29, "moderate", +9 to -9, "neutral"; -10 to -29, "poor"; -30 to -49, "bad"; -50 to -69, "very bad"; -70 and below, "execrable".

Marcos’ net satisfaction was highest in Mindanao at an excellent +72, followed by very good levels in Balance Luzon at +68, the Visayas at +67, and Metro Manila at +65.

“Compared to October 2022, net satisfaction with President Marcos did not change from +72 in Mindanao and +65 in Metro Manila. However, it rose by 11 points from +56 in the Visayas and by 8 points from +60 in Balance Luzon,” the survey said.

By locale, his net satisfaction was higher in rural areas at an excellent +74 than in urban areas at a very good +62.

His net satisfaction rose by 13 points from +61 in rural areas. It barely moved from +65 in urban areas.

The survey also showed that the satisfaction rating was an excellent +70 among men and a very good +66 among women.

Marcos’ net satisfaction rose by seven points from +63 among men, while it rose by four points among women.

In terms of age groups, Marcos’ net satisfaction was a very good +68 among the 18-24-year-olds, an excellent +73 among the 25-34-year-olds, an excellent +71 among the 35-44-year-olds, a very good +68 among the 45-54-year-olds and a very good +64 among those 55 years old and older.

His net satisfaction rating was an excellent +73 among those who either had no formal education or some elementary education, a very good +64 among those who either finished elementary or had some high school education, an excellent +72 among those who either finished junior high school, had some vocational schooling, had some senior high school, finished senior high school, completed vocational school, or attended some college, and a very good +55 among those who either graduated from college or took post-graduate studies.

The December 2022 survey had 1,200 respondents and a margin of error of ±2.8% for national percentages

Source: Philippines News Agency